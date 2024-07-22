Dubai authorities arrest Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over defamation complaint

Authorities arrest singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dubai. — Geo Tv

DUBAI: Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been arrested over a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed in Dubai, as per the Dubai police sources.

For a musical collaboration, the singer had arrived in Dubai early o Monday (today) from Lahore but he was taken into police custody at the immigration centre and taken to the Burj Dubai police station for questioning and formal charges over the complaint.

The exact charges were not known initially. However, people in Rahat’s management company confirmed the arrest and said they were waiting to hear more on the matter.

Later, it surfaced that Rahat’s former manager Ahmed had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities, as per the sources.

It was revealed by the sources that Rahat had dismissed Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute.

Moreover, the sources also said that both Rahat and Ahmed had filed cases against each other.

Rahat is being accompanied by his brother-in-law Bakka Burki on the trip and he’s dealing with the matter, the sources added.

Defamation via social media is a serious offence in Dubai.

In 2019, a court in Dubai sentenced an individual to a fine of AED250,000 and six months in prison after being convicted of defamation and abuse through social media. The convict had posted offensive comments and altered images of another person.

In another case, a court in Abu Dhabi fined an employee AED50,000 for defaming a colleague. The accused had spread false allegations about the colleague, impacting his professional and personal reputation.

In 2020, a court in Sharjah convicted an individual of defamation through sending text messages containing false and insulting information about another person. The individual was fined AED10,000.

These examples demonstrate that penalties in defamation cases in the UAE range from financial fines to imprisonment, varying based on the nature of the act and its impact on the victim.

It is noteworthy that the UAE law imposes strict penalties on cybercrimes, including online defamation and defamation through social media. This includes significant financial fines and imprisonment.