Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra pen sweet note for Anant Ambani and Radhika

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra extended good wishes to the groom and bride-to-be Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the most-loved couple of the B-town dropped their dreamy photos from the lavish pre-wedding festivities of the Ambanis and Merchant's beloved children.

The lovebirds wrote, "A warm and exciting weekend of celebrating love."

They continued, "Thank you to the Ambani family for the most memorable time in Jamnagar to celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s forever."

The Kabir Singh actress looked beautiful in a pastel coloured saree paired with a sequined blouse.

The actress completed her look with statement jewellery pieces and a traditional pouch bag.

On the other hand, Sidharth donned a white coloured embroidered kurta paired with pyjamas.

The Ambanis made it to the headlines as they lavishly celebrated Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujrat from March 1 to 3.

From internationally well-known figures to Bollywood A-listers, the videos and photos from the star-studded three-day festivities left the internet in a frenzy.