Ali Amin Gandapur elected KP chief minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday was elected as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) chief minister.

Gandapur, who contested the polls as an independent candidate, bagged 90 votes while his opponent, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Dr Ibadullah Khan, could only receive 16 votes.

Gandapur was supported by Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) members while Dr Ibadullah had the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

PTI founder Imran Khan had nominated Gandapur as his party's candidate for KP's leader of the house.

The former federal minister decided to contest the top provincial post in an independent capacity after refusing to join the SIC — the party which was joined by PTI-backed independent winners to claim their seats.



Gandapur served as the former federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan during the PTI government at the Centre from October 2018 to April 2022.

Previously, he was a member of the KP Assembly from 2013 to 2018 and served as provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for revenue

The CM-designate did his BA honours from the Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan.

The maiden session of the KP Assembly saw the oath-taking of the newly-elected lawmakers on Wednesday.



A day after the oath taking, the provincial legislature elected PTI-backed Babar Saleem Swati and Suriya Bibi as speaker and deputy speaker. Swati bagged 89 votes while Suriya received 87 ballots to win the coveted slots.