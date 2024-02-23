Britney Spears outcries against 'manipulation, bullying' in new Ig post

Britney Spears, in a biting social media tirade, denounced harsh girl bullies and discussed how "extremely manipulative" bullying can be, drawing on her personal experience.



The pop sensation talked about how she became "protective" of her victimized pupil after witnessing a bullying event in her dancing class.

The Baby One More Time singer in her prolonged note, authored, “Last year on a Sunday in November!!! I was teaching a class the other day and it’s really interesting to see the support of other girls when they are communicating !!!”

“Bullying these days isn’t so exposed or aggressive with girls, it’s extremely manipulative and just damn right mean!!! In the class I was teaching, these two girls were side by side but one wasn’t so confident, and she was confused by the constant SUPPORT the other girl was giving!!!" The Woman In Me author added.

“The girl said ‘don’t worry you’re not the biggest one out here dancing’ and right as she said that, I could see the little girl’s mind go ‘I never thought that to begin with why did she just say that’ !!! I like to call it mean girl bullying … it’s when another girl says something out of support or something and you literally want to (expletive) slap them !!!” the Everytime crooner noted.

The pop queen restrained herself from responding angrily, though, and continued to record her students—particularly the young girl who was being bullied—in order to cheer her up.

Spears went on to say that watching her "confidence get better" made her "so damn happy" and brought back memories of her own bullying experiences.

“I actually had a situation identical just two months ago with someone I don’t know that well and it hit me later because I was like … oh I’m so relatable I will just sit here and listen to this person’s bulls*** I don’t even know !!!” she continued.

Spears wrote, “And I did just that until I taught my class and was like … I know I’m a girl who used to be famous way back then and I know I make mistakes !!! I do Instagram out of protection honestly and I like wearing pretty dresses and getting my hair fixed !!!”

“I’m not sure why I’m explaining myself … I guess I wish I could have been a mean girl back when she was giving me her advice and put my Instagram in her face and make things awkward !!!” the Toxic singer concluded her post.