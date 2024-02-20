Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal duel romance speculation after BAFTA awards

Following the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, speculations arose regarding a potential connection between Florence Pugh and Normal People star Paul Mescal.
The 28-year-old actress reportedly transitioned from the Universal party at the Nomad hotel in Covent Garden, departing around 1 am, to the Netflix bash at the Chiltern Firehouse at 1:30 am, where she remained for the night.
Pugh was observed mingling with Mescal and other prominent figures such as Rosamund Pike, Lily James, and Sacha Baron Cohen.
This development follows a recent sighting of Pugh and Mescal dining together in New York City, further fueling speculation about a potential romantic connection between the two.
According to a source cited by The Sun, Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal, both part of similar social circles, have shared a friendship for quite some time.
The source hinted that if their relationship were to evolve romantically, it wouldn't come as a shock to those familiar with them.
Florence recently ended her relationship with photographer Charlie Gooch in October of last year.
Reports emerged at the time suggesting that Paul had joined a dating app following his split from singer Phoebe Bridgers.
