Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal duel romance speculation after BAFTA awards

Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spotted partying after BAFTA Gala.

Following the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, speculations arose regarding a potential connection between Florence Pugh and Normal People star Paul Mescal.

The 28-year-old actress reportedly transitioned from the Universal party at the Nomad hotel in Covent Garden, departing around 1 am, to the Netflix bash at the Chiltern Firehouse at 1:30 am, where she remained for the night.

Pugh was observed mingling with Mescal and other prominent figures such as Rosamund Pike, Lily James, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

This development follows a recent sighting of Pugh and Mescal dining together in New York City, further fueling speculation about a potential romantic connection between the two.

According to a source cited by The Sun, Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal, both part of similar social circles, have shared a friendship for quite some time.

The source hinted that if their relationship were to evolve romantically, it wouldn't come as a shock to those familiar with them.

Florence recently ended her relationship with photographer Charlie Gooch in October of last year.

Reports emerged at the time suggesting that Paul had joined a dating app following his split from singer Phoebe Bridgers.