Taylor Swift adds People’s Choice Awards to Grammys record-breaking win

Taylor Swift bags four awards at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Taylor Swift bagged another big win at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, soon after breaking record at the Grammys, winning “Album of the Year” four times in all history.



The pop singer, 34, received a total of five nominations for the Sunday, February 18 event, and she went on to win four awards.

She received awards for Social Celebrity of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Concert Tour of the Year.

She was nominated for Movie of the Year, but her concert film from the Eras Tour did not win.

Barbie won that award.

With four wins for Female Artist of the Year, two for Favourite Pop Artist, four for Favourite Country Artist, two for Album of the Year, one for Favourite Song, one for Concert Tour of the Year, one for Music Video of the Year, and one for Soundtrack Song of the Year, Swift had won 16 People's Choice Awards before Sunday's ceremony.

Her collection now stands at twenty PCAs with her additions from 2024.

Before her recent win, Swift set a record.

With her 2022 album Midnights, the singer set a record by winning the Grammy for album of the year. With four awards in the same category, she became the artist with the most wins.

The Delicate singer won the golden gramophones for her songs Fearless in 2009, 1989 in 2015, and Folklore in 2021.

Previously, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder—who had won album of the year three times—and Swift were tied.