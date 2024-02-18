Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'taking advantage' of Queen Elizabeth absence

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are capitalizing on the Royal Family's vulnerability through their website redesign, , according to a royal commentator.

This move comes in the wake of King Charles revealing his cancer diagnosis, presenting an opportunity that the couple seems to have seized, Kinsey Schofield told GBN America.

Shortly after the announcement, they launched an updated website showcasing their royal titles.

Critics argue that this action contradicts the late Queen's wishes, especially since the couple had previously chosen to distance themselves from the royal establishment.

“The website is not a great look”, she told Patrick Christys.

“It’s almost like they’ve taken advantage of the fact that the Queen is gone and the King is incapacitated.

He’s not a working member right now and he’s taking a step back.

“I think it looks a little bit like they’re taking advantage of the situation.”

Their previous site, Archewell - a name inspired by their son Archie - has now been replaced with the Sussex.com domain.

A picture of the couple dominates the main web page, overlaid with the text: “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.”

The couple issued a furious statement in response to criticism following the rebrand, vowing not to be “broken”.

“They’re still here”, a spokesperson for the pair said.

“They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken.”

Schofield told Christys that the motive behind the change could be down to the Archewell brand being “polluted”.

“They’ve really polluted the Archewell brand over the last few years”, she said.

“What does Archewell do? People don’t know their core values as a charity or a foundation.

“What’s the ultimate objective there? Perhaps somebody has instructed them to separate Archewell from their personal lives, the personal chaos.

“It’s negatively affecting this charitable brand that they’re trying to get going and get people to take seriously.”



