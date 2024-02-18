Usher explains why he was eager to sign Justin Bieber to his record label

Usher opens up about signing Justin Bieber to his label in 2008: Deets inside

Usher has recently dished out details about signing Justin Bieber to his record label, Raymond Braun Media Group back in 2008.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the rapper recalled, “When you are at the top of your game, some of the greatest things will be presented to you, and it was, I think, right after [my album] Confessions that I was introduced to Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun.”

Usher revealed he “presented” Braun an offer the musician felt “he could not resist”.

“We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake,” remarked the 45-year-old.

Usher stated, “I was like, I'm not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I'm going to give you my passion, and I'm going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.”

Usher explained why he was eager to sign Bieber along with Braun was because “there can only be one Justin”.

“So, if you want to go with Justin, that’s Justin and Justin. Me, it's only one Justin,” he pointed out.

Usher added “So that obviously created a relationship and [there was] that support of him as an entrepreneur, because I think that he was trying to find himself as well.”