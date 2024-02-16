Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb (left) and Attaullah Tarar. — YouTube/Geo News Live

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for seeking US help against alleged rigging in February 8 polls despite accusing the United States of conspiring against Imran Khan-led government in 2022.



"According to you, the United States had conspired and overthrown your government," said Aurangzeb while speaking during a presser in Lahore, flanked by PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar.



The former information minister said that the PTI used to blame the US for conspiring against its government via a no-confidence motion, however, it now wants Washington to speak on Pakistan's elections.

The PML-N politician said the Imran Khan-founded party wants to spread anarchy in the country.



PTI founder Imran Khan, who was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence by the then-opposition on April 9, 2022, blamed the US for his ouster.

The Biden administration, however, dismissed the claims.

During the press conference, the former minister slammed the PTI for first blaming the US for hatching conspiracies and later asking it to speak on the issues in the recently held elections.

Aurangzeb told the PTI to approach legal forums for the redressal of their rigging complaints.

"If you have an objection to the election, take it to the Election Commission. After that, go to the high court and Supreme Court, we also went [there]," she said.

She further said that the PTI did not have Form 45 as they claimed, adding that the form that was uploaded on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) website was the original one.

Aurangzeb further said that the PTI was uploading Form 45 on the internet but not submitting it to the ECP. "They are giving forms to the international media, what will they do about it?" she questioned.

She added that Form 45, which PTI has, neither has the signature nor the stamp.

The former minister said that her party has taken its objections to the relevant forum. She added that the PML-N's candidates reached the offices of the returning officers (ROs) and informed the ECP that the results were being delayed.

On the other hand, Tarar questioned "How is it possible that the candidate is the same but the results are different?"

He claimed that their Form 45 is no different than that of presiding officer's.