Zendaya, Florence Pugh promote 'Dune: Part Two' in head-turning outfits

Zendaya and Florence Pugh at the Dune: Part Two premier

Zendaya and Florence Pugh used the Dune: Part Two premier to shine bright in their outfits.



Zendaya attracted attention when she and her co-star Florence Pugh led the celebrities present at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two on Thursday in Leicester Square.

The 27-year-old actress, who portrays the warrior Chani in the franchise, arrived at the event sporting a robot outfit from Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 1995 Couture Collection, a piece of fashion history.

The star's amazing form was emphasised by the tight clothing, which had a cutout detail running down the middle of her tummy and legs.

In addition, Zendaya accessorised her hair in an updo and donned knee-high boots and a pair of silver gloves.

Florence, 28, looked stunning in a glittering dark brown gown with a matching hood and a plunging neckline.

In addition to having a flowing train and a glittering accent, Florence's backless dress gave her more height thanks to her heels.

The Don't Worry Darling actress accessorised her cut blonde hair with a pair of silver drop earrings.

The events of the new Dune sequel pick up just after the events of the first movie, when Paul (Timothee) and his mother teamed up with Chani (Zendaya) and the other Fremen who lived in the desert to exact revenge on the villainous House Harkonnen, whose members had murdered the majority of his family and friends.

Following the concurrent writers' and actors' strikes, the movie's intended release date of late October 2023 was moved back to November and then rescheduled for March of this year.

Warner Bros. Film Group and Legendary Entertainment collaborated in the sequel's production.