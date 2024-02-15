Shakira announces first album since Gerard Piqué split

Shakira announces first album since Gerard Pique split

Shakira seemingly took a dig at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué with the announcement of her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore) on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Colombian singer dropped a few stunning photos from the photoshoot of her forthcoming album.

Interestingly, the Waka Waka singer will be releasing her first new album in seven years on March 22.

The mother-of-two wrote, "My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way."

She added, "Making this body of work has been an alchemical process."

"While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength," Shakira concluded her caption.

The 46-year-old singer got separated from Pique in June 2022, who was accused of cheating on the singer.

The former couple shared two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

Speaking of facing challenges as a single mother, Shakira told Billboard in September 2023 that it is tough to manage her personal and professional life.

She said, "The last time I released an album was six years ago. Now I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible."

"I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill... I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money," the musician added.