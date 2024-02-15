Will Smith's comeback continues with 'Sugar Bandits' after Oscars slap fallout

Will Smith has secured the leading role in an upcoming action crime film titled Sugar Bandits, adapted from Chuck Hogan's 2010 book Devils in Exile.

In the movie, Smith will portray Neal Maven, an Iraq War veteran who teams up with fellow military veterans to tackle the Boston drug trade.

This casting announcement, reported by Variety on Wednesday, signifies a significant career move for him, marking his return to the spotlight.



The screenplay for Sugar Bandits was penned by Chuck Hogan himself, known for his work on projects such as the 2016 film 13 Hours.

The film will be presented at the European Film Market, commencing on Thursday, with international distribution being handled by CAA Media Finance and AGC International.

This role stands as his first major project since his collaboration with Antoine Fuqua on Emancipation in 2022, which received mixed reviews following Smith's highly publicized incident at the Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Will Smith's upcoming projects extend beyond with involvement in the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise and a role opposite Michael B. Jordan in the highly anticipated I Am Legend sequel, as reported by the outlet.



