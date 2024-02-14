‘RHOSLC’: Lisa Barlow reflects how ‘toxic’ Jen Shah ‘jeopardised lives’

The Real Housewives of Salk Lake City is seeing a shift in tides ever since Heather Gay’s bombshell revelation on the RHOSLC Season 4 finale that former co-star Jen Shah gave her a black eye.

Following a tearful reunion and the departure of castmate Monica Garcia from the show, Lisa Barlow came forward with her own confessions about Shah – who is now serving time in prison for a telecommunication fraud.



“She would never be my friend,” the 49-year-old Vida Tequila co-owner admitted to People Magazine, explaining, “She never stuck up for me, always terrorising me... It got to a point where it was so toxic that unless you’ve experienced her, you can’t understand what it’s like.”

After admittedly being “super hard on her at the season 3 reunion,” the new revelations about Shah allowed Lisa, 49, to cut Heather, also 49, some slack.

“I think it was hard for Heather… until you’ve been in a position where, it’s not even being afraid of someone, it’s more exhausted by someone where you’re like, ‘I can’t take anymore’” she reflected.



Lisa then addressed the Reality Von Tea incident, where Jen and Monica allegedly leaked inside information and sensitive secrets to the Instagram troll account.



“Until you've experienced that or had Jen almost beat you up in a van or be mid-laugh and go to attack you, you don't know what it's like. And in a way, she gave every single one of us a black eye with her actions.”