‘RHOSLC’: Heather Gay finally dishes on costar Jen Shah giving her a black eye

Jen Shah reportedly threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against Heather Gay for her claims

Heather Gay isn’t letting Jen Shah blackmail her into silence.

On the explosive Season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Gay dropped the bombshell that it was actually her co-star Shah who was responsible for her infamous black eye which drew concern from viewers since the previous seasons.

Despite threats of a defamation lawsuit from Shah – who is currently serving time in prison for a telemarketing scam – Gay took the opportunity on the Season 4 reunion to give further details about the shiner.

During the reunion aired Tuesday night, executive producer and host Andy Cohen probed Gay to elaborate on her claims.

“It was a lot of drinking. I woke up with a black eye. I knew I got it from Jen,” Gay tearfully admitted.

She continued, “[Shah] said, ‘Did I give that to you?’ I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll cover.’ I’d been covering her for three years. I was not going to stop.”

Gay further admitted that she was “terrified to tell the truth” and that she is still “worried about retaliation” from Shah.

The incident took place on Season 3 of the hit Bravo show when Gay woke up with a black eye after a wild night out.

She never disclosed how she got it, changing her story every now and then and claiming she was too drunk to remember anything.