Prince Harry speaks for first time after meeting ailing King Charles

On their recently launched website, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry have released their first post.



A new website for Meghan and Prince Harry has been quietly launched to replace the one for their Archewell foundation.

'The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' is the homepage of the newly designed website that the California-based royal couple replaced its Archewell site with.

They also shared the first new post on the site with the caption: “NFL HONORS: MAN OF THE YEAR”.

It occurred after Prince Harry unexpectedly stopped in Las Vegas last week to attend this year's NFL Honours ceremony. Prince Harry returned to the United States following a brief visit to the UK, where he saw King Charles.

The new post reads: “In paying tribute to those who commit themselves to a life of service, Prince Harry presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

“Each year, the award is given in recognition of a player’s community service off the field. It is considered the NFL’s highest honour. Through The Heyward House, Cameron Heyward has helped uplift, inspire, and support countless young people in Pittsburgh.”

It further says, “Prince Harry has long advocated for the power of sport for healing and building community. He was honoured to present this award and highlight the importance of giving back.”