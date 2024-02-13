Did Alicia Keys' vocals get digital tune-up? YouTube recording under scrutiny

Alicia Keys' electrifying Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance remains a topic of conversation, but not for the reasons she might have hoped. Scrutiny has turned towards the official YouTube recording, with fans and media outlets questioning whether her vocals were subtly enhanced through pitch correction.



The controversy stems from a perceived discrepancy between the live broadcast and the uploaded video. In the live performance, some viewers noticed a slight crack in Keys' voice during the opening note of her hit song If I Ain't Got You.

However, in the YouTube video, that imperfection seems to have vanished, replaced by a smooth and flawless delivery.

Social media erupted with speculation, with side-by-side comparisons highlighting the apparent edit. While some defended the potential touch-up as standard practice to polish recordings, others expressed disappointment, arguing that it undermines the authenticity of the live performance.

Neither the NFL nor Keys' representatives have responded to the allegations. However, Keys' husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, took to social media to defend his wife's vocal abilities, stating, "Y'all are reaching. That woman is a beast vocally. Let it be."

Adding fuel to the fire, this isn't the first time allegations of pitch correction have plagued Super Bowl performances. Beyoncé's 2013 halftime show faced similar scrutiny, further blurring the lines between live artistry and studio perfection in high-profile events.

The debate surrounding Keys' performance raises deeper questions about the manipulation of audio in the digital age. While some argue that minor adjustments are acceptable, others worry about the erosion of authenticity and the pressure on artists to achieve flawlessness at all costs.