Courteney Cox extends sweet birthday wish to 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox extended sweet birthday wishes to her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Cox shared two adorable throwback photos with the birthday girl.

Alongside the pictures, the actress also shared one of her favourite clips from their iconic 1990s sitcom featuring Aniston and the late Matthew Perry.

In the shared video, Aniston's character Rachel can be seen complaining about her broken seashell lamp to Perry's character Chandler.

Cox wrote, "Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute."

She added, "Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that…but I sure do love you."

Earlier, Aniston's other close pal, Reese Witherspoon, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her on Instagram.

Witherspoon dropped an adorable photo of the two friends warmly embracing each other and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest friend/partner / TV sister I could ever hope for! I love you @jenniferaniston."

For the unversed, the Friends alum celebrated her 55th birthday on February 11.

