Drake sparks fear among Taylor Swift fans as he triggers infamous 'curse'

Drake is not taking any chances against the dedicated fanbase of Taylor Swift.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal he has placed a bet of $1.15 million on Swifties-backed Kansas City Chiefs to win at the Super Bowl.

"I can't bet against the Swifties," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of his betting slip on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs, headed by Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce, is set to take on San Francisco 49ers later today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Lover singer is gearing up to make her first-ever appearance at the game in the history of Super Bowl after landing in Los Angeles hours earlier.

Swifties were less than pleased by the In My Feelings rapper’s bet, owing to the infamous ‘Drake Curse’ which theorizes the loss of any athlete or team supported by him.

“last time he bet 1mil for france to win the wc and they ended up loosing which means CONGRATULATIONS @49ers,” cheered a user on X, formerly Twitter.

“now they chiefs are going to lose because last time he did this with f1 leclerc ding’s,” a second lamented.

“the Drake curse is a real thing. just better to say congrats to whoever the other team is and save yourself time,” claimed a third.