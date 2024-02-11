Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Taylor Swift recently landed in Los Angeles airport to head to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl later today

Taylor Swift landing in Las Vegas gave rise to a plethora of hope guised as questions about her highly-anticipated attendance at the Super Bowl.

The Lover singer proved she is ready to go lengths (via her private jet) for her beau Travis Kelce after a 10-hour flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles shortly after wrapping up her Eras tour show in the former.

She landed in the Los Angeles Airport earlier today, shortly after Justin Bieber accompanied the Kardashian-Jenner clan to Las Vegas.

Hopes are at all-time high for Kelce to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy after prevailing over San Francisco 49ers, as well as Swift putting on a surprise performance during the halftime show.

It comes after Usher teased special guests during his headlining performance at the match. According to TMZ, the R&B singer has been in talks to have Bieber perform with him, while Alicia Keys is confirmed to join him at the spectacle.

It did not stop internet users and fans from laying bare their desperate desires of seeing the Grammy winner on stage.

“Rumor has it Travis Kelce will join Alicia Keys and Usher to perform My Boo with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl halftime show,” one wishful fan claimed on X. “Yes, the first player to ever perform during halftime at the big game.”

“why i feel like Beyonce and Taylor Swift will perform together in super bowl after seeing the commercials,” another suggested.

“Taylor Swift dropped an album so now Usher will bring out Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl,” another expressed.

Though, it remains unclear whether the Midnights artist will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, rest assured, the biggest game show of the year will be a treat for both football and music fans.