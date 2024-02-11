'Abbott Elementary' gets an A+ from network: Renewed for season 4

Just days after its season 3 premiere, ABC has given a resounding thumbs-up to the critically acclaimed mockumentary comedy, Abbott Elementary.



The award-winning series, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, is officially slated for a fourth season, much to the delight of devoted fans and dedicated teachers everywhere.

The announcement came as a delightful surprise at the Television Critics Association panel on Saturday, February 10th.

William Stanford Davis, the actor who brings life to the beloved janitor Mr Johnson, took the stage to share the exciting news, sending ripples of happy anticipation through the audience.

This early renewal reflects the immense popularity of Abbott Elementary. Season 3 has already delivered hilarious and relatable storylines, tackling themes of underfunded schools, passionate educators, and the unique complexities of inner-city life. With its witty dialogue, heartwarming moments, and diverse cast of characters, the show has resonated with viewers and critics alike.

"Because we all deserve a little more Abbott in our lives," proclaimed the show's official Instagram account, echoing the sentiment of viewers everywhere. The renewal comes on the heels of several accolades, including two Emmy wins for Season 2, solidifying its place as a television must-watch.

While details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, one thing is certain: Abbott Elementary will continue to shine a light on the challenges and triumphs of educators, leaving audiences laughing, learning, and rooting for their favourite teachers.