Justin Bieber joins Kardashians in LA amid Super Bowl Performance talks with Usher

Justin Bieber hits Vegas amid Usher performance speculation for Super Bowl.

Justin Bieber was sighted touching down in Las Vegas alongside several notable members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, in a prelude to Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Amidst swirling rumors of a potential joint performance with his former mentor Usher during the halftime show, the Canadian pop sensation opted to join forces with Kendall Jenner, along with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, aboard their private jet.

Upon arrival, the entourage headed straight to a hotel. There, the two-time Grammy winner, accompanied by his canine companion Oscar, whom he cradled in a Louis Vuitton carrier, proceeded to check in.

Notably, the carrier boasted a personalized touch for the pup, featuring an inscription in yellow print reading 'Oscar's lovin' it'.

While Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, seemed absent from the journey, speculation loomed regarding the possibility of her swift arrival, considering the convenient hour-long flight from Los Angeles to Sin City.

As she arrived at her hotel, the 28-year-old Jenner maintained a discreet profile, clad in a light grey hoodie paired with black leggings, and accessorized with a sizable brown Bottega Veneta bag slung over her shoulder.



