Justin Bieber joins Kardashians in LA amid Super Bowl Performance talks with Usher

Justin Bieber was sighted touching down in Las Vegas alongside several notable members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, in a prelude to Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Amidst swirling rumors of a potential joint performance with his former mentor Usher during the halftime show, the Canadian pop sensation opted to join forces with Kendall Jenner, along with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, aboard their private jet.
Upon arrival, the entourage headed straight to a hotel. There, the two-time Grammy winner, accompanied by his canine companion Oscar, whom he cradled in a Louis Vuitton carrier, proceeded to check in.
Notably, the carrier boasted a personalized touch for the pup, featuring an inscription in yellow print reading 'Oscar's lovin' it'.
While Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, seemed absent from the journey, speculation loomed regarding the possibility of her swift arrival, considering the convenient hour-long flight from Los Angeles to Sin City.
As she arrived at her hotel, the 28-year-old Jenner maintained a discreet profile, clad in a light grey hoodie paired with black leggings, and accessorized with a sizable brown Bottega Veneta bag slung over her shoulder.
Prince Harry visited his ailing father at the Clearance House in London on February 6
Kevin Costner parted ways from Christine Baumgartner in 2023 after 18 years of marriage
Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014
The Duke of Sussex has "two paths of pain before him," as per a PR expert
Pop superstar Taylor Swift set to cross 9 time zones for her boyfriend?
The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts share new meaningful message