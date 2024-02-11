Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's cheeky Valentine's Day

In a Valentine's Day-themed Instagram post shared on Friday night, Kourtney Kardashian treated her audience to glimpses of her romantic celebration.

Alongside her husband, Travis Barker with their twinning cherry onesies in a series of charming snapshots.

Seated against the backdrop of a picturesque lakeview, the couple indulged in glasses of red wine, with Barker resting his hand on his wife's backside.

Both donning hooded attire, the pair exuded cozy vibes as they marked the occasion.

Kourtney posted personalized heart-shaped cakes tailored for her blended family. Each cake bore the name of one of the children, skillfully crafted in icing.

Travis Barker, who shares Atiana (23), Landon (19), and Alabama (18) with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, joined in the celebration with Kourtney, who has Mason (14), Penelope (11), and Reign (nine) from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

The couple, who publicly confirmed their romance in February 2021, joyfully welcomed their newest addition, son Rocky, on November 1 of the previous year.

The carefully arranged cakes, set upon round, white plates and elegantly captured atop decorative white cloths, were crafted by Shelby Eastman for last year's Valentine's Day festivity, hence the absence of a cake for Rocky.

Additionally, Kardashian shared a selfie donning a lacy black ensemble, seated within a luxury vehicle boasting black leather interior.