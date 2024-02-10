Christine McGuinness shares proud moment with father: Watch

Christine McGuinness shares her father overcomes a decades-long struggle with heroin addiction

Christine McGuinness beams with pride as her father overcomes a decades-long struggle with heroin addiction.

The 35-year-old model radiated pride as she posted a montage on Friday, showcasing Johnny's journey to recovery after grappling with addiction for 40 years.

In a candid moment with her fans, Christine revealed that she never thought she would utter the words expressing her father's freedom from drugs.

The emotional video highlights the profound impact of overcoming such a prolonged battle with addiction.

Heroin, classified as a Class A drug, is illegal to possess or sell. Those caught in possession of this destructive substance can face imprisonment for up to seven years and may also incur unlimited fines.

Supplying the drug carries the severe penalty of life imprisonment. The highly addictive nature of heroin allows it to be consumed through injection, smoking, or snorting, posing a significant risk of overdose and potential fatality.

Alongside the honest post, she captioned: 'For all the times Ive said what I thought was our last 'goodbye' Today was the best Hello... My dad is the happiest and healthiest I've ever seen him, my dad is off heroin. I never thought I'd say those words.



'If you love someone in recovery, never lose hope, its never too late. My dad is 62, he's been an addict for 4 decades and now he's a big strong 16st man! Dad, I am so proud of you.'

Christine first publicly spoke about her father's addiction in November 2021 when she admitted that he would inject himself in front of her when she was a teenager.

She took the opportunity to open up about those struggles first in her book Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare.