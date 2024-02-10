'Police firing' in N Waziristan injures Mohsin Dawar

National Democratic Movement Chairman Mohsin Dawar. — APP/File

National Democratic Movement Chairman Mohsin Dawar was injured as the "police opened fire" on protestors demonstrating against the delay in the announcement of poll results in North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to the protestors, the police fired at them and shelled tear gas.

"There was a protest over the delay in the election results," the protestors said.

The police, however, said Dawar was injured during the firing in Miranshah.

The NDM politician was contesting from the NA-40 constituency in North Waziristan for a seat in the National Assembly and lost against a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Aurangzeb Khan, who won the seat with 20,443 votes.

Earlier this year in January, Dawar's convoy came under a gun attack by terrorists in Tappi village in North Waziristan.

North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Rohan Zaib confirmed to Geo News about the attack but noted that the politician remained safe due to the law enforcers deployed for his security.

According to the police, several gunshots were fired at Dawar's convoy but he remained safe because his car was bulletproof and the security personnel accompanying him fired back at the assailants, which forced them to flee from the scene.

"Cowardly attacks cannot dampen our spirit. The patrons of the attackers should come in the field themselves instead of using others' children against us," Dawar said in reaction to the attack.

Commending the police and security personnel part of his convoy on swift action, the politician said that the assailants ran away after facing retaliation.

He then vowed to continue his party's election campaign, saying that nothing can stop his political struggle.