Christopher Nolan – a Fast & Furious fan?

Christopher Nolan shares his views on Fast & Furious franchise

Christopher Nolan has recently confessed he’s a big fan of the Fast & Furious franchise.



Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, the Oppenheimer movie-maker revealed, “I have no guilt about being a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise.”

However, Colbert mentioned that he never watched any of the Fast & Furious series.

“You’ve never seen any of them?” he asked Colbert.

Nolan responded, “I watch those movies all the time. I love them. I’m amazed you’ve never seen one of them.”

The director gushed over the movies, calling it “a tremendous action franchise” during the show.

“It’s only the last few where a specific arc and mythology develop. I would start with Tokyo Drift and watch it as its own thing,” added Nolan.

Elsewhere on the Late Show, Nolan also addressed upcoming theatrical re-release of Tenet, his 2020 action-packed spy movie.

“If you are experiencing my movie, then you are getting it,” remarked The Dark Knight director.

Nolan pointed out, “I feel very strongly about that. I feel like where people have experienced frustrations with my narratives in the past is sometimes, I think they are slightly missing the point.”

“It’s not a puzzle to be unpacked but an experience to be had, preferably in a movie theatre but also at home,” he continued.

Nolan stated, “You’re not meant to understand everything in Tenet. It’s not all comprehensible.”

Meanwhile, Tenet will re-release the beginning on February 23 in IMAX