Zac Efron tapped to take lead in new celebrity thriller

Zac Efron to star in 'Famous' in lead role

Famous, which will be directed by Jody Hill and produced by Black Bear and Sam Esmail, will feature Zac Efron in the lead role.

At the forthcoming EFM, Black Bear will promote Famous to international buyers, with CAA Media Finance and WME Independent handling U.S. rights.

Efron will portray two characters: Lance Dunkquist, an ardent fan, and Hollywood heartthrob James Jansen.

The film is based on Blake Crouch's acclaimed novel and is adapted for the screen by Chad Hodge, who also created a television series from Crouch's Wayward Pines trilogy.

Esmail and his producing partner Chad Hamilton will produce under the Esmail Corp. banner.

The plot revolves around Lance Dunkquist, who has one attribute that is destined to change his life: he has the face of a movie star.

Lance is the spitting image of James Jansen, a Hollywood superstar. Lance is preparing to travel to Los Angeles to realise his dream. Lance will be renowned, no matter what it takes.

Efron has received some of the highest praises of his career for his role in the wrestling drama The Iron Claw.

Not only did he receive wonderful reviews for his role as real-life wrestler Kevin Von Erich, but the film also became one of A24's biggest box-office draws, grossing $35 million domestically.