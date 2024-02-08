Kanye West in shock as Kim Kardashian's romance with Khloe's ex heats up

Kanye West in shock as Kim Kardashian getting serious with Khloe's ex

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided to move on as her rumoured romance with sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Odell Beckham Jr. is getting serious.



Kim's younger sister Khloe Kardashian briefly dated Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016, and now its being claimed that the mother-of-four is sending shockwaves around Kanye's heart with her new whirlwind romance.

The 43-year-old has been linked to the Baltimore Ravens player, 31, since September, following his break-up from Lauren ‘Lolo’ Wood.

There are reports that Kim and Odell, who have never commented on their alleged affair, have been keeping their relationship "low-key" while they navigate the publicity surrounding their romance.



American rapper Kanye, who has moved on with Bianca Censori after divorce from the reality star, is said to be in tense after learning about her children's mom's new romance.

"Kanye is in shock to know that Kim's romance is heating up with Khloe's ex boyfriend," the source claimed.

"The Gold Digger rapper fears the rumoured relationship could leave an unrepairable effect on his and Kanye's kids."

The pair, according to source, are trying to figure out the next steps of their romance after things started heating up.



Khloe Kardashian's elder sister Kim, according to Us Weekly, is "more accustomed to the limelight", but the source claimed she’s willing to keep her budding romance with Odell out of the limelight.

The NFL star has been "hanging out casually" with Kim since September, and they were reportedly getting close at his birthday party, with the source confirming the romance has been "blossoming longer than people thought - for like a year".