Jenna Ortega’s stance on filming R-rated scenes with Martin Freeman revealed

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s movie, Miller’s Girl, has come under fire for some X-rated scenes, which has put off a big number of audiences.

The Wednesday actress, 21, and the Sherlock star, 52, star in an erotic thriller, which released o January 26. Ortega plays an 18-year-old student Cairo Sweet and Martin, takes on the role of her teacher Jonathan Miller.

In the movie, the two get ensnared in an inappropriate relationship after she plans to seduce him. Ortega and Martin, who have an age-gap of 31 years, share some intimate scenes.

Although, according to intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona, Ortega was “comfortable” with filming all the scenes and “very sure of what she wanted to do.”

“There [were] many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with,” Arjona told The Daily Mail. “And she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do.”

Arjona explained that her job was also to “support” Ortega’s decisions and “adapt to whatever is the comfort level” especially when a large age gap is involved, and making sure actors are “giving continuous consent.”

“I'm hyper aware of both of my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed,” she added.

The movie sees Ortega’s Cairo pen an intimate adult short story after her teacher assigns her a creative writing assignment. Thus, begins a very complex and inappropriate relationship between the lead characters.