Tom Schwartz prompts hitback comment from Ariana Madrix under ‘VPR’ post

Ariana Madrix slams Tom Schwartz on social media

Ariana Madrix has no regrets for “giving up” on Tom Schwartz after her split from Tom Sandoval.



On Wednesday, February 7, Ariana, 38, replied to an Instagram post by @QueensofBravo promoting an upcoming episode of VanderPump Rules.

In the clip, Schwartz, 41, criticises Ariana after she declines his offer to a group holiday with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“I gave up on you a long time ago and my life is better for it,” Ariana tells Schwartz, who then responds, “You’re not the queen of the group.”

Ariana then hits back in the comment section, “He’s not wrong [because] I’ve literally never thought or said that. Same guy who professes to miss my friendship. Ya right lmao gotta try and knock me down as soon as I remind him I don’t f–k with him just to give me another reminder I made the right choice for myself,” with a laughing emoji.

Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss was revealed in March 2023, causing pressure in Ariana and Schwartz’s friendship.

Sandoval, 41, and Ariana ended their nine-year relationship following the cheating scandal, and Schwartz later claimed that he knew about the affair since August 2022.