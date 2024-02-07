Jennifer Aniston snubs David Schwimmer in emotional Super Bowl ad

The iconic on-screen couple, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited for a hilarious Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats, sending waves of nostalgia crashing over fans of the beloved sitcom Friends. But there's a twist: Aniston's character seems to have forgotten her longtime friend!



The ad opens with Aniston, seemingly playing a heightened version of herself, receiving an Uber Eats delivery on a studio backlot. She muses, "Well, you know what they say, in order to remember something, you gotta forget something else. Make a little room." Enter Schwimmer, warmly greeting her with a hug. Her response? A confused, "Have we met?"

Schwimmer's character, channelling Ross Geller's trademark awkwardness, attempts to jog her memory. "We worked together for ten years," he reminds her. Aniston, feigning recognition, replies, "Ten years? You were great!" Yet, her facade crumbles when she walks away, muttering, "Like I'd forget ten years of my life."

This playful memory lapse taps into the long-standing fan theory that Ross and Rachel, despite their "we were on a break" drama, ultimately belonged together. The ad cleverly subverts this expectation, leaving viewers to decide for themselves if this is just comedic forgetfulness or a deeper commentary on the characters' relationship.

Of course, the commercial isn't just about rekindling past romances. It seamlessly integrates Uber Eats' message of convenience and variety. As Aniston forgets items she needs, from office supplies to peanut butter, Uber Eats delivers them promptly, proving they "have almost anything."

The ad resonated with viewers, garnering significant online buzz. #UberEatsSuperBowl and #FriendsReunion trended on social media, with fans praising the ad's nostalgic humour and clever marketing execution. Some even called it the "best Super Bowl commercial ever."