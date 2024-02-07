Kyle Richards hints at another possible reason for Mauricio Umansky separation

Kyle Richards hints at reason of seperation from Mauricio Umansky, "microcheating"

Kyle Richards raises eyebrows while “liking” an instagram post about microcheating, amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.



Following her split from her longtime partner, Mauricio Umansky, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently "liked" a mysterious Instagram post regarding the subtle phenomenon, as seen by account @facereality16.

Micro-cheating includes “secretly messaging someone,” “deleting messages,” “complaining about your partner to other people,” “maintaining contact with your exes or people you used to talk to,” “lying about your relationship status online or offline,” “being touchy with someone else,” “trying to impress someone who isn’t your partner,” “having [a] secret friendship” and “stalking someone you find attractive,” according to an influencer named Sameeksha Dhoundiyal.

Following a 27-year marriage, Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023.

There has long been speculation that the real estate broker was unfaithful, despite the ex-couple's insistence at the time that there was "no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Furthermore, there have been some questions raised by the Bravolebrity's unusually close association with country music singer Morgan Wade.

The latest season of RHOBH has shown Richards and Umansky arguing and seeming disoriented on camera.

Afterwards, Sutton Stracke picked a card that said, "What is appropriate for husbands when it comes to communicating with other women on social media?" during a playful card game the ensemble was playing last month.

“Murder,” Richards, 55, replied. “I’ve had a fight with Mau over that. I hate that. ‘Liking’ people’s photos, following people — you don’t do that.”

She added, “Mau gets a lot of DMs from women. They don’t care that he’s married, and they’re always the aggressor. It just makes you realize there’s a lot of f–king a–holes out there.”

In public, the actress and the 53-year-old founder of the Agency have managed to keep up a positive co-parenting dynamic; they still share a home and vacation together, and Richards recently acknowledged that she couldn't envision her life without Umansky.

Neither has made a divorce filing.