Meghan Markle upset after her father extended best wishes to King Charles?

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle's special message to the ailing King Charles, would reportedly become a reason for more tension between the already estranged father-daughter duo.

As per Daily Mail, Thomas expressed his concerns for the Monarch after Buckingham Palace announced that the King was diagnosed with cancer.

He said, "I want to send my best wishes to King Charles and hope he gets well very soon. I wish him all the good wishes in the world."

Several media reports suggested that Thomas' move may not get approved by the Duchess of Sussex amid her unsettled woes with the royal family.

Notably, Prince Harry met his father at the Clarence House in London today, February 6, Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex rushed to the UK after King Charles personally informed his son about his serious medical condition.

Harry was not accompanied by his wife and two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, as he visited the King.