Randall Park, John Krasinski leave Ryan Reynolds confused with 'The Office' joke

Ryan Reynolds and Randall Park recreating The Office iconic scene

Randall Park, together with Ryan Reynolds recreated the iconic joke scene from NBC’s The Office during the release of a teaser of their upcoming film, IF.

The teaser released on Monday's Superbowl, offered an insight into the classic joke scene from NBC series’ season nine episode Andy’s Ancestry.

During the episode, Jim, played by Krasinski, and Pam, played by Jenna Fisher, convince Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson, that their friend Steve, played by Park, has always been the ‘Jim’ that he worked with, going to an extent where they even replace their family pictures to throw Dwight off.



In the teaser that surfaced on YouTube, Park claimed that he is Krasinski, declaring that he’s always been the IF director and writer.

Reynolds quickly jumped in, pointing fingers at Park, noting: “You’re not John Krasinski. You’re Randall Park.”



To which, the Always Be My Maybe star responded: “Uh, Ryan, I know it’s been a while since we shot, but we spent like four months together, like 10-hour days.”

Reynolds, amused by his response, fired back: “Ten-hour days? The real John Krasinski knows I only work four hours a day.”

Park wondered to Reynolds: “Did you just break the fourth wall?”

The Fresh Off the Boat star further explained that the upcoming film revolves around imaginary friends. Revealing that he wanted to recreate the idea for the last seven years.