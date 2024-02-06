'Deadpool 3,' 'Wicked,' and 'A Quiet Place' set to steal spotlight in Super Bowl Showdown

Hollywood studios gear up for Super Bowl LVIII with high-stakes advertisements.

Paramount is gearing up to dominate the advertising field with nearly a dozen spots for both upcoming cinematic releases and its streaming service, Paramount+.

The studio is set to unveil teasers for the post-apocalyptic horror prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, the reggae biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, and the live-action fantasy comedy, IF, directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds.



Paramount's extensive presence during the Super Bowl is strategically aligned with the fact that the big game will air on CBS, a sister company.

In addition to cinematic offerings, Paramount+ will feature eight ads, showcasing titles like the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles, animated adventure The Tiger's Apprentice, Sylvester Stallone-led reality show The Family Stallone, and the next season of The Chi.

The streamer will also promote existing titles such as the sci-fi series Halo and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, along with UEFA Champions League.

With over 100 million viewers expected for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, Hollywood studios are preparing to make substantial marketing investments in hopes of boosting ticket sales for upcoming blockbusters.

Disney, known for its big spending on prime Super Bowl ad slots, is anticipated to promote multiple summer tentpoles, possibly offering a sneak peek at Deadpool 3 and Pixar's Inside Out 2.

Sources suggest that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, scheduled for a May release, may also secure a spot.

Speculation surrounds potential glimpses of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the grand adaptation of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu.