Gracie Abrams addresses amazing camaraderie with Taylor Swift`

Taylor Swift reflects on her friendship with Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys

Gracie Abrams has recently addressed her amazing friendship with Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards 2024 over the weekend.



“Taylor was an experience beyond my wildest dreams,” confessed Gracie in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The I Miss You I'm Sorry hit-maker talked about Taylor’s Eras tour, explaining, “Being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways.”

“The opportunity to study the greatest during a tour on such an insane scale was invaluable,” pointed out the songstress.

Gracie explained, “She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend and the fact that she...took a chance on me is, I think, why I get to be in this room tonight.”

“It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just...done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever,” added the songstress.

Gracie also opened up about her experience of Taylor’s Eras tour, saying it was “her first performing live with her”.

Therefore, the songstress added she learned important aspects of singing such as "how to project with voice and what it means to fill a space” since she'd only ever performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gracie talked about her upcoming album which is still in progress.

“This next album that I've been working on it's very influenced by the amount of live performances I've had the privilege of doing over the past two years,” added the singer.