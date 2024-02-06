Cillian Murphy didn't realize '28 Days Later' was a zombie movie

Cillian Murphy first-time Oscar nominee for 'Oppenheimer,' unveils surprising revelation about '28 Days Later.'

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his extensive career on stage and screen, opened up about his iconic role in the 2002 hit film, 28 Days Later.

Despite the film's widespread recognition as a zombie thriller, Murphy confessed, "I wasn't too aware we were making a zombie movie, to be honest with you."



During the nearly 90-minute conversation, recorded in December, the actor shared insights into collaborating with director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland on the post-apocalyptic film.

In 28 Days Later, Murphy portrays a man awakening from a coma 28 days after a devastating virus triggers societal collapse.

Reflecting on the time of the film's production, Murphy highlighted the global context of the SARS outbreak and 'air rage' incidents, noting, "So I never felt it was a zombie film.

And I'm glad I didn't watch the Romero movies because I didn't realize how hallowed those movies were."

He revealed that, at the time, the zombie genre wasn't as prominent, stating, "Before 28 Days Later, there weren't that many zombie movies — it was kind of a dead genre," prompting a chuckle from the audience due to the unintentional pun.

He revealed that, at the time, the zombie genre wasn't as prominent, stating, "Before 28 Days Later, there weren't that many zombie movies — it was kind of a dead genre," prompting a chuckle from the audience due to the unintentional pun.

He credited director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland with breathing new life into the genre through the film.

Addressing the relevance of the movie in today's context, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he acknowledged the film's resonance, saying, "The amount of memes — I do know what a meme is — that everybody sent me during the pandemic of '28 Days Later' was crazy."