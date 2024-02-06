King Charles cancer type and survival chances

King Charles III diagnosed with prostate cancer type

King Charles III, 75, was recently diagnosed with cancer.



"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," stated a Buckingham Palace released statement on Monday. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Although Buckingham Palace did not specify the form or stage of the cancer that was diagnosed, it is highly expected that King Charles III has prostate cancer.

In the UK, prostate cancer affects more than 52,000 men annually, making it the most frequent cancer among males.

The survival statistics for prostate cancer at each stage were provided by Cancer Research UK, with the caveat that "survival depends on many factors."

The research adds that, “Survival for prostate cancer is generally good, particularly if you are diagnosed early.”

King Charles survival rate from prostate cancer?

The Office for National Statistics reports that almost all patients with Stage 1 prostate cancer will continue to live for at least five years after their diagnosis, the same can be considered for King Charles.

Stage 1 cancer is described by the NHS as a "small" cancer that hasn't yet progressed to other areas.

On the other hand, stage 2 cancer, according to the NHS, is a "larger" cancer that has developed but hasn't spread to other areas.

According to ONS data, nearly all patients with Stage 2 prostate cancer will continue to live for five years or longer after receiving their diagnosis.

According to ONS data, the percentage of men who survive for five years or longer after being diagnosed with Stage 3 prostate cancer drops to about 95%.

The NHS explains stage 3 cancers as “larger and may have spread to the surrounding tissues and/or the lymph nodes”.

According to the NHS, stage 4 cancer, commonly referred to as "secondary" or "metastatic" cancer, is the most severe type of the disease. It has progressed to at least one additional organ from its original site.

Fifty percent of men who receive a stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis survive for five years or more after diagnosis.

Cancer Research UK explained, “Your outlook depends on the stage of the cancer when it was diagnosed. This means how big it is and whether it has spread.

“The type of prostate cancer and grade of the cancer also affects your survival.”