Taylor Swift leaves fans ‘disappointed’ with Grammys acceptance speech

During Sunday evening's Grammys, Taylor Swift failed to mention her boyfriend Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech held at the Crypto.com Arena.

The 34-year-old artist, who collected her fourth Album Of The Year award, took the stage to express gratitude, but notably omitted the NFL player from her list of acknowledgments.

Taylor extended thanks to her friends and numerous collaborators in her acceptance speech, yet there was no mention of her boyfriend Travis, who is scheduled to play in the upcoming Super Bowl—an omission that delighted Taylor's fans.

She said: 'I want to say. I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends, but also a once in a generation producer that's Jack Antonoff. I'm so lucky. And my engineer, I want to say thank you to Sam Dew, sound wave.'

Taylor had pal Lana Del Rey join her on stage as she was also nominated in the top category and is also a collaborator with Jack Antonoff and made sure to praise the artist during her speech.

The star concluded her triumphant speech by expressing her love of music from the recording studio, to performing concerts around the world, and even earning major awards.

Fans swarmed Twitter to comment on the absence of the sportsman - with some insisting the move was 'weird'.

Fans penned: 'Taylor didn't mention Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech. Going all in on Kelce u71.5 receiving yards... So, Taylor Swift didn’t even mention Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech .. weeeeeiiiirrrrdddddd #GRAMMYs...

'I’m so disappointed Taylor Swift didn’t thank Travis in her speech... BREAKING: Travis Kelce snubbed from Taylor Swift Grammy Speech!...

Taylor made history as she earned her fourth Album Of The Year after making the shock announcement that she will be releasing a new album on a night where Miley Cyrus also won big including her first ever win at the Grammys.



