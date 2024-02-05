Taylor Swift switches to black-and-white display—Is 'reputation' in the works?

Taylor Swift sent her fanbase into a frenzy on Sunday morning, subtly hinting at a potential release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

The globally adored singer changed her profile photos to black-and-white versions, triggering speculation among Swifties who are eagerly anticipating exciting news on the horizon.

This cryptic maneuver follows a trend set by Swift's inner circle, including close friends and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, who changed their profile pictures last month, heightening expectations of a significant announcement from the artist.

Keen-eyed fans have also noted Swift's recent hairstyle, seemingly inspired by her iconic look during the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, where she sported long, curly hair with bangs.

Swift has been known to use a profile photo from the respective album cover for her releases, but this time, she opted for a monochromatic image, stirring speculation among fans.

This strategic change follows a pattern observed by dedicated Swifties, who noticed a similar shift in profile pictures within Swift's close circle before she made the alteration herself.

Notable figures like Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry Teller, and Taylor Lautner, alongside others including Swift's brother Austin, songwriting collaborator Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim, and Kelsea Ballerini, all joined the black-and-white profile photo trend.