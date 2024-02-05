Lenny Kravitz and Charlotte Lawrence spotted leaving Pre-Grammys bash arm in arm

Lenny Kravitz was spotted in the company of Charlotte Lawrence as they exited The Bird Street Club in West Hollywood this Saturday evening.

Kravitz, known for his timeless hits, donned a stylish leather trench coat adorned with lace sleeves, concealing his ensemble as he emerged from the club.

Meanwhile, Lawrence opted for an elegant yet understated appearance, covering a portion of her upper chest in a flowing white dress that also showcased her well-toned legs.

Lenny Kravitz's daughter, Zoe, also made a notable appearance on Saturday night, albeit on the other side of the country in New York City.

The 35-year-old performer sported a black coat over an olive green t-shirt, paired with slightly oversized gray jeans and leather shoes.

Kravitz's attendance at the club comes just days after he opened up about his relationship with Jason Momoa, the former husband of Lisa Bonet.

Kravitz and Bonet were married in 1987 and welcomed Zoe the following year before amicably divorcing in 1993.

Bonet, in turn, moved on with the 44-year-old actor, and their marriage lasted from 2017 until last month when their divorce was finalized.

In a recent interview with People, the I Want To Get Away singer emphasized that despite the changes in their relationships, he still considers Bonet and Momoa as 'family.'