Selena Gomez feels 'secure' with Benny Blanco amid body positivity journey

Selena Gomez seemingly finds her soul mate in her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

As reported by OK! magazine, the record producer "makes Gomez feel extremely confident" in her own skin.

An insider shared that the songstress "is in a much better place now" after struggling with mental health issues for the past few years.

The source added, "Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s***, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body."

The 31-year-old singer is "no longer hung up on what other people think about her" as her partner makes her feel secure and fulfilled.

Earlier, US Weekly reported about Gomez and Blanco's whirlwind romance that "she hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time."

An insider shared with the media outlet that the lovebirds "are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together."

Notably, Selena Gomez confirmed her budding romance with Benny Blanco on social media in December 2023.