Ayo Edebiri addresses 'mean' comments about Jennifer Lopez on SNL

file footage

Ayo Edebiri expressed regrets over her mean comments about Jennifer Lopez at an SNL sketch.



In a segment titled, Why’d You Do It? posted on the comedy show’s official YouTube channel, the Bear actress impersonated a girl named Annie alongside two cast members as they played the titular game.

Danny Donnigan played host, confronting each participant for leaving bizarre comments on other people’s social media, including celebrities.

The trio offered comical explanations for their actions, before ‘Annie’ interrupted fellow contestant Jenny and exclaimed, “We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments or run your mouth on a podcast and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid...”

“But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now, on we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” added the 24-year-old actress.

The acknowledgement comes after Edebiri’s past comments about Lopez’s career being “one long scam” resurfaced ahead of the duo’s joint appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Speaking on a 2020 episode of the Scam Goddess podcast, she doubled down on long-standing speculations about the Marry Me actress hiring ghost singers to record her music.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, ‘J. Lo was busy,'” she said at the time.

“It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!!” Ayo quipped.