Heavy showers bring down temperature in Karachi

The cold weather conditions further intensified on Saturday night after heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning hit parts of Karachi.



Areas that received heavy rainfall included North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Orangi Town, Bahria Town, Saddar, North Nazimabad, Tower, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad.

Following the heavy showers, different parts of the port city, including North Nazimabad and its suburban areas, plunged into darkness due to an electricity supply failure.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist over upper parts on Sunday.

The Met Office forecast that rain coupled with thunderstorms and snowfall over mountains was expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir.

Isolated heavy snowfall is likely in northeast and southern Balochistan during the period, predicted the PMD.

On Friday, the Met Office said Karachi was expected to receive heavy rainfall on February 3 and 4.

It is pertinent to mention here that various parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain Friday morning. The areas that received rain included North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Lyari, Baldia Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad, Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Korangi, Landhi, DHA, Qayyumabad, Mehmoodabad, Ranchorr Line and FB Area.