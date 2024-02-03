Miley Cyrus poses for steamy photoshoot ahead of Grammy performance

Miley Cyrus shines in steamy black underwear set prior to performing 'Flowers' at Grammy

Miley Cyrus recently took to Instagram, showcasing her steamy black underwear set, garnering appreciation from her fans.

The Hannah Montana star pulled off the look with a ravishing pair of black sunglasses and matching pointed-toe pumps, posing with her hands on hips.

She bent her leg rightwards, typically idealizing the mainstream Hollywood glamour with her back-combed hair.

The songstress left the caption to her fans, deciding on what it truly represents. There were speculations revolving around The Black Mirror actress’ Grammy nominations.

Cyrus’ other photos from the shoot went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter in the form of Polaroid images, aesthetically lying on the table.

The 31-year-old singer will be setting the stage on fire, performing her hit song Flowers first time at the Grammys event after its release in January 2023.

The seasoned hitmaker spent her Friday afternoon, preparing for her big performance that is scheduled for Sunday, February 4 live at the event.

The empowerment song, Flowers is anticipated to be the show-runner for Record and Song of the Year, as per Variety.