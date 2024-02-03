Dylan Sprouse reveals best part of being married to wife Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse is revelling in marital bliss with wife Barbara Palvin.

In an interview with E! News, Dylan dished on what’s the best part about being married.

“I really like the mornings, in general, mornings are really great,” Dylan told the outlet. It’s because like there is a very calm and collected satisfaction of waking up next to your wife.”

He also gushingly said that calling the Hungarian model his ‘wife’ is a “cool thing to say” by the way, jokingly adding it’s “fun” say it in a “Borat voice” too.

The Beautiful Wedding actor continued, “But, when you like, roll over and see your beautiful wife and she’s asleep and the you see your dog, and you’re in your house, and the things that you created, it’s very calming.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared that getting married has been “very nice” and it makes him want to “work harder.”

“For so many years of my life, even though I have a twin, I was working for myself. You know, because that’s what you do. You try and develop yourself,” he explained.

“But then, when we started dating and we engaged, and basically from when I started dating, I was like, ‘oh, I have someone to work for,’ which makes me feel very happy and that was nice.”

He added, “So, that’s the best part.”

The host pointed out that Dylan, who married longtime girlfriend in July 2023, is still a newly-wed.

“Yeah, I am still a newlywed. Although, I do like to think of it like, we’ve been actually married since we started dating because that’s really since that’s the way we’ve always interacted with each other, he said.

“So, this was actually just making it official for the family.”