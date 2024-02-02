GMB family attends Derek Draper's funeral while Elton John delivers touching tribute

Elton John paid tribute to Derek by, delivering a moving rendition of his song Skyline Pigeon

On Friday, Kate Garraway received support from past and present colleagues at Good Morning Britain as they gathered to pay their respects to Derek Draper, who passed away at 56.

Family and friends assembled at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill, where Kate and Derek were married, for a service of remembrance followed by burial.

Among the first to arrive were Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid, followed by Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins. Her Good Morning Britain family supported Kate during this difficult time.

Fiona Phillips, diagnosed with Alzheimer's, was seen in public for the first time with her ITV ex-husband Martin Frizell.

Elton John paid tribute to Derek by performing at the service, delivering a moving rendition of his songSkyline Pigeon as candles were lit around the church.

Derek was one of the earliest in the UK to fall seriously ill with Covid-19, admitted to an intensive care unit in March 2020 as the country entered lockdown.

Despite being one of the country's longest-suffering Covid patients, he never fully recovered, facing lasting damage to his organs and requiring constant care.

Derek suffered a heart attack before Christmas and, unfortunately, did not recover. Kate revealed her husband's passing, sharing that she held his hand "throughout the last long hours and when he passed" on January 5th.