King Charles pushing for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to remarry: report

King Charles pushing for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to remarry

King Charles is reportedly waiting on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to get off the fence and confirm their decision to remarry in the wake of the former couple’s respective challenges.

According to royal author Ephraim Hardman for the Daily Mail, an insider revealed that the 75-year-old monarch has “indicated to Andrew and Fergie that he would give his blessing” should they decide to go through with their hearts’ desire.

Though the disgraced duke is not entitled to get the King’s permission due to his order of being eighth in line to the throne.

Only the first six in line require the monarch’s approval during the selection of their spouse, Hardman revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of York were married for 10 years before finalizing their divorce in 1996. Though, as far as exes go, the pair have defied all norms and continued to maintain amicable relations.

The parents of two still live together at the discordant Royal Lodge.

It’s uncertain why the couple got separated in the first place; however, should they decided to back-pedal on their decision, the insider told the outlet, the wedding ceremony will likely take place in the small royal chapel of All Saints.