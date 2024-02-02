Britney Spears throws shade at Justin Timberlake: 'Will you go home crying to your mom?'

Britney Spears seemed to throw shade at her ex, Justin Timberlake, in a mysterious social media post.



On Thursday, the pop icon addressed ongoing discussions surrounding her past relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Taking to her Instagram account, Spears wrote, "Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!!"

Stating, "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!"



This comes after Timberlake's recent performance in New York City that included a targeted remark just before singing Cry Me A River, a 2002 breakup song widely believed to be about Spears.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologise, to absolutely f***ing nobody," he stated.



Although he previously apologized to Spears in 2021, her latest Instagram post suggests a potential response to the recent comments.

In the aftermath of Britney Spears' recent apology regarding their past relationship in her memoir, Justin issued what appears to be a retaliatory statement during a recent concert in New York City.

Timberlake's response followed the release of his latest single Selfish, his first solo track since the 2018 album Man of the Woods.

Britney's fanbase propelled her 13-year-old bonus track of the same name up the charts, surpassing Timberlake on U.S. iTunes.



