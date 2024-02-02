Taylor Swift trademarks 'TAYLOR-CON' for diverse line of products, from clothing to kitchenware

Taylor Swift has officially submitted a trademark application for 'TAYLOR-CON,' hinting at a potential business venture.



The application, as reported on Thursday, reveals Swift's intention to use the trademark across a broad spectrum of products, ranging from music-related items and novelty gifts to clothing, stationary, kitchenware, hair accessories, and an extensive array of bags.

This move follows a similar application filed by the Cruel Summer hitmaker in 2022 for Midnights, featuring Swift's ongoing exploration of diverse entrepreneurial avenues.



Almost six years ago, she applied to trademark her cats, hinting at potential future ventures involving Meredith and Olivia Swift.

In a parallel move, NFL star Travis Kelce, Swift's current beau, has filed for five new trademarks, covering his social media handle, signature catchphrase, and cereal brand.

The couple, first linked romantically in September 2023, officially confirmed their relationship when the singer attended Kelce's game against the Chicago Bears later that month.

Kelce recently revealed on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show that they had been dating for a month before making their public debut.