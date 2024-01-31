Sindh govt announces public holiday for Kashmir Day on Feb 5

The Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed with a demonstration at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Karachi. — AFP

Days after the federal government's announcement, the Sindh government has also announced a public holiday on account of Kashmir Day on February 5, a commemorative holiday observed annually across Pakistan and among Kashmiris around the world.

The provincial government has also issued a notification in this regard.

Last week on Friday, Islamabad also announced February 5 as a national holiday with the Cabinet Division announcing to observe a one-minute silence at 10am on the day.

In Pakistan, on February 5 every year, Kashmir Day is observed to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India, with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory.

The conflict prompted global outrage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

Pakistan has also maintained that ties with the nuclear neighbour would not normalise until Kashmir’s special status is restored.